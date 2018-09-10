Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Excellent showing Sunday
Thomas made five tackles (three solo), two pass breakups and one interception during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos.
This man wants his money. On the Broncos second drive of the game, Thomas picked off a deep throw from Case Keenum and returned it to the Broncos' 15-yard line, setting up a Will Dissly touchdown catch. The Seahawks should be thankful Thomas ended his holdout early, and he should have a good chance to make some noise in Week 2 against second-year pro Mitchell Trubisky and the Bears.
