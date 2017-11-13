Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Expected to return this week

Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he expects Thomas (hamstring) to play in Monday's matchup with the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thomas has missed the last two contests after suffering a hamstring strain, but it looks like the star safety should be ready to return with the Seahawks having 11 days to prepare for their next game. Expect an official report on Thomas' status to come later in the week once the team releases its practice report.