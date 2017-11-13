Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Expected to return this week
Coach Pete Carroll said Monday that he expects Thomas (hamstring) to play in Monday's matchup with the Falcons, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Thomas has missed the last two contests after suffering a hamstring strain, but it looks like the star safety should be ready to return with the Seahawks having 11 days to prepare for their next game. Expect an official report on Thomas' status to come later in the week once the team releases its practice report.
More News
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...