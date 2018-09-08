Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Expected to start Week 1

Thomas was Saturday and is expected to start Sunday's season opener against the Broncos, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.

For Thomas to be eligible to play Sunday, Seattle had to activate him Saturday by afternoon. Cornerback Simeon Thomas was waived earlier this week to make room for Thomas on the roster. Thomas is expected to suit up Sunday, and the 29-year-old could cause trouble for Case Keenum in his Broncos' debut.