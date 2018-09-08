Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Expected to start Week 1
Thomas was Saturday and is expected to start Sunday's season opener against the Broncos, Dan Graziano of ESPN.com reports.
For Thomas to be eligible to play Sunday, Seattle had to activate him Saturday by afternoon. Cornerback Simeon Thomas was waived earlier this week to make room for Thomas on the roster. Thomas is expected to suit up Sunday, and the 29-year-old could cause trouble for Case Keenum in his Broncos' debut.
More News
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Uncertain for Sunday's game•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Could play Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Officially reports to team•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Intends to report Wednesday•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Unlikely to be traded•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Doesn't report to training camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football consensus rankings
SportsLine's consensus fantasy football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 1
-
Week 1 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 1.
-
Week 1 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy football rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...