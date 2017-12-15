Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Fails to practice Thursday

Thomas (heel) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

In Week 13, Thomas suddenly landed on Thursday's injury report with precisely the same ailment and was deemed questionable for the ensuing contest. No matter, he's taken the field for all 141 of the Seahawks' defensive snaps in the meantime, so the current absence should be considered a maintenance day for the eight-year veteran.

