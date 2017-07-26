Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Feels ready to go
Thomas (tibia) doesn't expect to be under any limitations when training camp opens this week, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "I'm feeling really, really good," Thomas said. "I'm feeling solid. That's all I can ask for going into this part of the season. I'm excited and ready to get back out there with the guys and try to take this thing, take it all the way."
Although Thomas -- who fractured his tibia in Week 13 of last season -- is roughly eight months removed from the time of his injury and could realistically be back in top shape by now, the Seahawks likely won't take any unnecessary risks with their playmaking safety and could still put a cap on his practice reps throughout camp, regardless of Thomas' optimism. Fortunately, missing a little practice time shouldn't be too big of a deal for the seventh-year veteran.
