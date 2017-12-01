Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Fine to face Eagles

Thomas (heel) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Philadelphia, but Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the safety is fine, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

The Seahawks have been liberal with the questionable designation all season, often using it on players that aren't in any danger of actually missing a game. Thomas and Jimmy Graham (ankle) both seem to qualify this week.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories