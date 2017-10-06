Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Finishes week without designation
Thomas (knee) does not have an injury designation on the Seahawks' injury report for Sunday's game against the Rams, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Thomas did not practice Wednesday and Thursday before putting in a full session Friday, avoiding the questionable tag. The Seahawks were likely just being cautious with their star safety, who should be all systems go for Week 5.
