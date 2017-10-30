Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Has 'low-level' hamstring strain

Head coach Pete Carroll said Monday that Thomas suffered a "low-level" hamstring strain during Sunday's 41-38 win against the Texans, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Thomas was injured while attempting to chase down DeAndre Hopkins during a 72-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown. Because Thomas' practice reps have been impacted recently by lower-body injuries, he may not be cleared to take part until late in the week, the same point at which the Seahawks will learn if he can play through the concern. Consequently, his status should be watched closely in advance of Sunday's game against the Redskins.