Seahawks' Earl Thomas: 'Holding-in' because of contract unhappiness
Thomas could be fined due to conduct detrimental to the team after sitting out practice Friday and reporting late to the team walk-through Saturday, Fox's Jay Glazer reports.
According to Glazer, Thomas is staging a 'hold-in' by sitting on the sidelines during practice in the hope of forcing the Seahawks to trade him away, while still not technically holding out. He will play Sunday against the Cowboys, however.
