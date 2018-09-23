Seahawks' Earl Thomas: In line to play Week 3
Thomas (personal) participated in the Seahawks' team walk-through Saturday and is expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport and Steve Wyche of NFL Network report.
Thomas showed up on the Seahawks' injury report Friday with a questionable designation after he missed practice that day to tend to a personal matter. The fact that the safety rejoined the team a day later suggests that he's in little jeopardy of missing the showdown with Dallas, one of the teams that approached the Seahawks about acquiring Thomas via trade during the offseason.
More News
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Misses practice for personal reasons•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Excellent showing Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Expected to start Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Uncertain for Sunday's game•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Could play Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Officially reports to team•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...