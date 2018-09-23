Seahawks' Earl Thomas: In line to play Week 3

Thomas (personal) participated in the Seahawks' team walk-through Saturday and is expected to play Sunday against the Cowboys, Ian Rapoport and Steve Wyche of NFL Network report.

Thomas showed up on the Seahawks' injury report Friday with a questionable designation after he missed practice that day to tend to a personal matter. The fact that the safety rejoined the team a day later suggests that he's in little jeopardy of missing the showdown with Dallas, one of the teams that approached the Seahawks about acquiring Thomas via trade during the offseason.

