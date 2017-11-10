Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Inactive Thursday
Thomas (hamstring) has been ruled inactive for Thursday's game against the Cardinals.
Thomas will miss his second-straight contest as he continues to nurse a hamstring strain that he suffered in Week 8's win over the Texans. Look for Bradley McDougald to continue to start at free safety in his absence.
