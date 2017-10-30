Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Injures hamstring against Texans

Thomas pulled his hamstring in Sunday's game against the Texans, Curtis Crabtree of Seattle's Sports Radio 950 KJR reports.

Thomas came up gimpy after chasing Texans' wide receiver Deandre Hopkins on a long touchdown. Thomas noted that he does not believe the injury is serious and tried to reenter the game, but coaches would not let him. It wouldn't be surprising to see the star safety limited in practice this week as he tries to get healthy for Week 9's matchup against the Redskins.