Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Intends to report Wednesday
Thomas (contract dispute) intends to report to the Seahawks on Wednesday, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.
Thomas remained away from the team all offseason as he sought a new long-term deal from the only organization he's ever played for, or else be traded. Rather than extend his holdout into the regular season, he's expected to be at the Seahawks' facility for the first practice of the regular season. Until he's actually on the field, though, the situation will remain in some limbo.
