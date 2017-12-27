Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Leads team in tackles Sunday
Thomas registered 11 tackles (five solo) in Sunday's victory over the Cowboys.
The 11 combined tackles ties a season high from Week 1 as Thomas continues to play an even larger role in the absences of Kam Chancellor (neck) and Richard Sherman (Achilles). The veteran safety played 69 of 74 defensive snaps and will have a good home matchup against Drew Stanton and the Cardinals to close out the regular season.
