Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Likely to attend minicamp

Head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he expects Earl Thomas to be in attendance at the team's mandatory minicamp next week, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.

The assumption is that Thomas has been away from the team throughout OTAs while he seeks a multi-year extension entering a contract year, and while there has been no word of the two sides coming close to an agreement, it looks like the All-Pro safety will be making his offseason debut next week. Skipping out on mandatory minicamp would be the first absence that would result in a fine for Thomas, so it looks like he will be looking to avoid any monetary punishment as of now.