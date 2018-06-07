Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Likely to attend minicamp
Head coach Pete Carroll said Thursday that he expects Earl Thomas to be in attendance at the team's mandatory minicamp next week, Liz Matthews of USA Today reports.
The assumption is that Thomas has been away from the team throughout OTAs while he seeks a multi-year extension entering a contract year, and while there has been no word of the two sides coming close to an agreement, it looks like the All-Pro safety will be making his offseason debut next week. Skipping out on mandatory minicamp would be the first absence that would result in a fine for Thomas, so it looks like he will be looking to avoid any monetary punishment as of now.
More News
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Still not with team•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Not expected to hold out•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Absent from offseason program•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Could still be moved•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Unlikely to be traded•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Willing to hold out for new contract•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mailbag: Meet the Dolphins' new WR corps
Jamey Eisenberg answers your questions in his latest edition of #fantasymail and also looks...
-
Rookie TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the top six rookie tight ends in Dynasty.
-
Rookie WR Dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings ranks his favorite rookie wide receivers in Dynasty.
-
Rookie RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings ranks the 2018 rookie class of running backs in Dynasty.
-
Rookie QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings looks at the Dynasty value of the rookie quarterbacks.
-
Ranking AFC West schedules
Because their division boasts some good defenses, and they all play the NFC West and AFC North's...