Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Logs full practice
Thomas (hamstring) was a full participant at Friday's practice, Michael-Shawn Dugar of SeattlePI.com reports.
Thomas has been sidelined for the Seahawks' previous two contests while nursing a hamstring injury. The 28-year-old free safety appears on track for a return though, as he has seen his practice workload increased throughout the week. Assuming he avoids any setbacks, Thomas should resume his usual role anchoring the team's secondary in Week 11.
