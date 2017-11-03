Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Looks unlikely to play Sunday
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll intimated Friday that Thomas (hamstring) is unlikely to play Sunday against the Redskins, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports. "It's been a hard week for [Thomas] not [being] able to do much," Carroll said. I don't know if he'll make any turn here day of the game. We'll kind of give him all the way up to that, but we're going to take care of him, too."
Based on Carroll's comments, it doesn't sound as though the Seahawks will officially rule Thomas out until game day, despite the safety's lack of participation in practice this week. Even if Thomas is able to get on the field in some capacity Friday, he still seems likely to carry a questionable or doubtful designation heading into the Week 9 matchup. Carroll said Bradley McDougald would start in the secondary if Thomas is unable to go.
