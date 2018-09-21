Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Misses practice for personal reasons
Thomas missed Friday's practice for personal reasons, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday's game against Dallas, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.
It would be interesting if Thomas were to end up missing a game against the team that was widely rumored to have interest in trading for him this offseason. It would also be good news for the Dallas offense, though the return of middle linebacker Bobby Wagner does give Seattle at least one veteran leader in the middle of the field. Thomas has looked like his usual self through the first two weeks of the season, tallying 11 tackles, an interception and two passes defended. Tedric Thompson is next in line for the starting job at free safety.
More News
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Excellent showing Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Expected to start Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Uncertain for Sunday's game•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Could play Week 1•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Officially reports to team•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Intends to report Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 3, starring some running...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
TNF Recap: Mayfield era begins
Chris Towers breaks down a wild Thursday game that featured the start of an exciting new era...