Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Misses practice for personal reasons

Thomas missed Friday's practice for personal reasons, leaving his status uncertain for Sunday's game against Dallas, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

It would be interesting if Thomas were to end up missing a game against the team that was widely rumored to have interest in trading for him this offseason. It would also be good news for the Dallas offense, though the return of middle linebacker Bobby Wagner does give Seattle at least one veteran leader in the middle of the field. Thomas has looked like his usual self through the first two weeks of the season, tallying 11 tackles, an interception and two passes defended. Tedric Thompson is next in line for the starting job at free safety.

More News
Our Latest Stories