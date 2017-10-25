Seahawks' Earl Thomas: No go Wednesday
Thomas (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Thomas has been a regular on the injury report for about a month at this point but has missed just four of the Seahawks' 397 defensive snaps on the season. IDP owners can safely surmise any absences during the week are maintenance-related until further notice.
More News
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Dynasty TE update: Ertz soars
Zach Ertz has made quite a move this season at tight end, but he's not No. 1 yet in Heath Cummings'...
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
SportsLine: Sit Watson, not Kroft
Advanced computer model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Tyler Kroft in your Fantasy le...
-
Dynasty: Wentz, Dak, Watson rising
Heath Cummings updates his top-30 dynasty quarterbacks and discusses risers and fallers.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...