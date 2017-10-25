Seahawks' Earl Thomas: No go Wednesday

Thomas (knee) didn't practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thomas has been a regular on the injury report for about a month at this point but has missed just four of the Seahawks' 397 defensive snaps on the season. IDP owners can safely surmise any absences during the week are maintenance-related until further notice.

