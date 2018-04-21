Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Not expected to hold out
Per general manager John Schneider, Thomas will not hold out in 2018 even if he doesn't have a new contract, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Thomas had 88 tackles, seven pass breakups and two picks in 2017, and the Seahawks' secondary is already shaky since they released CB Richard Sherman. However, contract talks between Thomas and the Seahawks halted in early March, and it's still unclear if negotiations will fire back up. Just because Thomas won't hold out doesn't mean he'll be on the team in 2018, since he could still be traded if a deal isn't made.
More News
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Absent from offseason program•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Could still be moved•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Unlikely to be traded•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Willing to hold out for new contract•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Racks up 88 tackles•
-
Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Clear of injury designation•
-
Pre-draft PPR mock
Most Fantasy teams will likely take a running back with one of their first two picks on Draft...
-
Rookies dominate latest mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team standard mock draft, which includes the incoming...
-
Brandin Cooks: Fantasy bust?
From Tom Brady to Jared Goff, from New England to Los Angeles. Brandin Cooks will have to adapt...
-
Lethal pair: Ingram, Kamara click
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Saints standout running back duo Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, and...
-
Melvin Gordon chasing rival Gurley
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Melvin Gordon this offseason, and Gordon said one of his goals...
-
Julio Jones: Bounce-back coming
It's easy to disappoint when you only score three times, but Julio Jones' outlook for 2018...