Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Not expected to hold out

Per general manager John Schneider, Thomas will not hold out in 2018 even if he doesn't have a new contract, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Thomas had 88 tackles, seven pass breakups and two picks in 2017, and the Seahawks' secondary is already shaky since they released CB Richard Sherman. However, contract talks between Thomas and the Seahawks halted in early March, and it's still unclear if negotiations will fire back up. Just because Thomas won't hold out doesn't mean he'll be on the team in 2018, since he could still be traded if a deal isn't made.