Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Not likely to play vs. Redskins
Thomas (hamstring) is a "long-shot" to play in Sunday's game against the Redskins, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Thomas suffered what was considered by head coach Pete Carroll a "low-level" hamstring injury in Sunday's win over the Texans, but it looks like he'll miss out on at least one week of action as a result. Thomas is seen as the most important player in the Seahawks' vaunted defense, and the unit has struggled in the past when they've been without him in the secondary. In his absence, Bradley McDougald would be in line to start at free safety for Seattle.
