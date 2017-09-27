Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Not practicing Wednesday
Thomas (knee) did not practice Wednesday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
This is Thomas' first appearance on the injury report of the season, coming off a quiet three-tackle performance in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Titans. A return to practice in any capacity Thursday would put Thomas on track for Sunday's game against the Colts.
