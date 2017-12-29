Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Nursing knee injury
Thomas missed Thursday's practice due to a knee injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
In three of the previous four weeks, Thomas made his first appearance on the injury report Thursday, as he did on this occasion. However, he's swapped a heel injury for one to his knee. The maintenance program has helped him rack up 33 tackles (19 solo) over the last four games, so he should be good to go Sunday in a must-win situation. No matter, his listing, or lack thereof, on Friday's injury report will be one to watch for IDP purposes.
