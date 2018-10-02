Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Officially on IR

The Seahawks placed Thomas (leg) on injured reserve Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After breaking the tibia in his left leg Sunday in Arizona, Thomas was destined for IR due to the season-ending nature of the injury. Although rehab will be his immediate focus, he likely will be pondering his next contract as well. The Seahawks technically can extend the franchise or transition tag to the All-Pro safety, but he could strike back by remaining away from the team again while his teammates go through the offseason program and preseason slate. Considering his dissatisfaction with Seattle's front office, Thomas may have played his last down with the organization.

