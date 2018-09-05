Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Officially reports to team
Thomas (contract dispute) announced Wednesday via his personal Instagram account that he reported to the Seahawks, ending his holdout.
Thomas' decision to report to the team ends what had been one of the primary offseason storylines in Seattle. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Seahawks agreed to clear most of the fines Thomas accrued from his ongoing absence. Thomas will take on his usual role as the starting free safety, bolstering the back end of a defense that bid adieu to several core contributors during the offseason.
