Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Officially ruled out

Thomas (hamstring) was officially ruled out of Sunday's game against the Redskins, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thomas was thought to have a slight chance of playing, but the Seahawks evidently won't be taking any chances with their four-time All-Pro safety. Bradley McDougald will take over at free safety in his stead, according to Stefanie Loh of the Seattle Times.

