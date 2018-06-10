Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Plans to hold out

Thomas announced via his personal Twitter that he plans to hold out all team activities until his contract situation is resolved.

Thomas has one season remaining on his four-year, $40 million contract with the Seahawks, and he's averaged 4.88 tackles per game and added nine picks during the first three years of the deal. However, any extension would ink him into his 30's, which is risky for a player that has missed seven games due to injuries in the last two campaigns. If Seattle is unwilling to fork up the cash, Thomas could be on the trade block with Dallas showing interest as well. Thomas is clearly one of the most talented safeties in the league, but Seattle has Bradley McDougald on the roster as well. McDougald accrued 75 tackles and four pass breakups in 2017 and will take the first-team reps for the time being.