Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Racks up 88 tackles
Thomas totaled 88 tackles (56 solo), two interceptions and a forced fumble in 14 games for the Seahawks this season.
Thomas nursed hamstring, heel and knee injuries in the second half of the season, but still put together a productive 2017. The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his current contract and should remain a pivotal member of the Seahawks secondary in 2018.
More News
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Divisional round winners and losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the divisional round, with an eye on...
-
Divisional round injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Turner heads to Carolina to save Cam
In a look back at Norv Turner's last 12 years as a playcaller, Dave Richard draws conclusions...
-
Who helped you win in 2017?
Todd Gurley was the biggest winner for Fantasy owners in 2017, but he wasn't the only running...
-
Fantasy football playoff rankings update
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to target in...