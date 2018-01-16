Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Racks up 88 tackles

Thomas totaled 88 tackles (56 solo), two interceptions and a forced fumble in 14 games for the Seahawks this season.

Thomas nursed hamstring, heel and knee injuries in the second half of the season, but still put together a productive 2017. The 28-year-old is entering the final year of his current contract and should remain a pivotal member of the Seahawks secondary in 2018.

