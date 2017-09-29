Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Ready for Week 4

Thomas (knee) was not listed on the Seahawks' official injury report Friday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official website reports.

Thomas logged a full practice after being sidelined the previous few days with a knee issue. The likely scenario is that the Seahawks were just being extra cautious with their big-time safety. Look for him to take the field Sunday in an advantageous matchup against Jacoby Brissett and the Colts.