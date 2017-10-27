Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Ready to go Sunday

Thomas (knee) doesn't have a designation in advance of Sunday's game against the Texans, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

After no activity in practice Wednesday and Thursday, Thomas culminated the week with a full session, clearing him for action this weekend. On the sideline for just four of the Seahawks' 397 defensive snaps this season, he's tallied 33 tackles (21 solo), one interception and one forced fumble in six contests.