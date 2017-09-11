Play

Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Records 11 tackles

Thomas recorded 11 tackles (seven solo) and had one pass breakup during Sunday's loss to the Packers.

The pass breakup was a near interception on a deep pass to Davante Adams late in the first half, but Thomas was unable to haul it in. The veteran free safety played all 82 of the Seahawks' defensive snaps and didn't look to show any signs of last year's tibia injury slowing him down.

