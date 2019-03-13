Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Replacing Weddle in Baltimore

Thomas (leg) intends to sign a four-year, $55 million contract with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Ravens will upgrade at free safety a week after they released Eric Weddle, handing Thomas a massive contract that includes $32 million guaranteed. The former Seahawk will celebrate his 30th birthday in May, coming off a 2018 campaign in which he picked off three passes in four games before suffering a season-ending tibia fracture. Thomas should be healthy long before training camp, and possibly even for the start of the offseason program in April. The Ravens have suffered major losses in the front seven early this offseason, but their secondary now looks stronger than ever.

