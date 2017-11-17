Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Returns in limited capacity

Thomas (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Initially injured Oct. 29 against the Texans, Thomas proceeded to miss the Seahawks' next two contests, which took place in a five-day span. He seems to be easing into drills this week with Thursday's capped session as he tests out the state of his healing hamstring. Look for his status to be clarified at some point before Monday's game versus the Falcons, but Thomas could be operating without two longtime members of the Legion of Boom (Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor).