Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Returns in limited capacity
Thomas (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Initially injured Oct. 29 against the Texans, Thomas proceeded to miss the Seahawks' next two contests, which took place in a five-day span. He seems to be easing into drills this week with Thursday's capped session as he tests out the state of his healing hamstring. Look for his status to be clarified at some point before Monday's game versus the Falcons, but Thomas could be operating without two longtime members of the Legion of Boom (Richard Sherman and Kam Chancellor).
More News
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
SportsLine: Bench Goff, not Lewis
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...