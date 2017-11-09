Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Set to remain out Week 10

Thomas (hamstring), who is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Cardinals, won't suit up for the contest, Josina Anderson of ESPN reports.

The Seahawks may not formally rule Thomas out until inactives are released 90 minutes before the 8:25 p.m. EST kickoff, but given Anderson's report, it looks safe to conclude the safety will miss his second straight game. Bradley McDougald should pick up another start in Thomas' stead after accruing a season-high five tackles across 69 snaps in the Week 9 loss to the Redskins.