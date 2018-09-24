Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Snags two picks

Thomas made seven tackles (six solo), two pass breakups and two interceptions against the Cowboys on Sunday.

Thomas irritated his team by missing practice this week, adding fuel to trade talks. The Chiefs have added themselves to those discussions, but the Cowboys were the top suitor in preseason and Thomas put on a show for them, even making a gesture toward their sideline after a pick. The Seahawks originally denied a second-round pick in exchange for Thomas, who now has three picks in three games.