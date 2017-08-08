Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Standout in Monday's mock game

Thomas (tibia) made a diving interception in Monday's mock game, Brady Henderson of ESPN 710 Seattle reports.

Thomas, who wasn't expected to be under any limitations entering training camp anyway, looks to have fully made last season's fractured tibia a thing of the past. He should open Sunday's preseason opener against the Chargers as a starter in the secondary alongside Richard Sherman, Kam Chancellor and Jeremy Lane.

