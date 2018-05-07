Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Still not with team

Thomas still isn't attending the Seahawks' offseason program, but head coach Pete Carroll hopes the safety will report for OTAs in late May, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Entering a contract season, the 29-year-old safety presumably is angling for a multi-year extension, or else a trade to a team that would give him a new deal to his liking. Dallas has consistently been mentioned as a possible destination, but now that the draft has come and gone it seems more likely that Thomas stays put in Seattle. He can skip team activities without incurring any fines until mandatory minicamp June 12-14.