Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Tending to heel injury

Thomas was unable to practice Thursday due to a heel injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thomas was unhindered at Wednesday's session, so his sudden appearance on the injury report is potentially worrisome for a Seattle secondary already without Richard Sherman (Achilles) and Kam Chancellor (neck) for the rest of the season. To make matters worse, the Eagles' third-ranked offense is coming to town this weekend. Head coach Pete Carroll will likely address Thomas' health Friday, after which the final report of the week will reveal the safety's chances to play Sunday.