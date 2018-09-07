Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Uncertain for Sunday's game

Coach Pete Carroll said the Seahawks will wait until Saturday to make a decision on Thomas' availability for Sunday's game in Denver, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thomas rejoined the team Wednesday and reportedly had a good week of practice, giving himself a shot to play in the season opener. Seattle may make a decision Saturday, but the information may be kept private until the team releases its inactive list approximately 90 minutes before Sunday's 4:25 PM ET kickoff. Tedric Thompson will fill in at free safety if Thomas doesn't play.