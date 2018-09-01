Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Unlikely to be traded
The Seahawks don't plan to trade Thomas before Week 1 kicks off, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Schefter added that interested teams simply aren't making enticing offers, so no trade will happen unless they up their compensation offers dramatically. Every game Thomas sit out, he will lose his $500,000 game check, not to mention the fines Seattle can levy on him. Still, the 29-year-old maintains his poker face and says he won't return without a new contract, whether it's with the Seahawks or another team.
