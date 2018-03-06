Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Unlikely to be traded

Thomas likely will remain with the Seahawks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Entering the final season of a four-year extension, Thomas has been a subject of trade rumors due to the perception that he wants more money than the Seahawks are willing to pay. While it wouldn't be a surprise if the team at least listened to offers, Seattle probably isn't in any rush to lose a player who remains among the league's best at his position. Despite battling a slew of lower-body injuries, Thomas piled up 88 tackles, two interceptions, seven passes defensed and a forced fumble in 14 games last season, with the 6.3 tackles per game representing the second best mark of his eight-year career. He'll turn 29 in May and has a rock-solid argument to be one of the highest-paid safeties in the league.