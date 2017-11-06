Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Will be game-time call

Head coach Pete Carroll said Thomas (hamstring) will be a game-time decision Thursday in Arizona, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Initially termed a "low-level" hamstring strain by Carroll, Thomas was unable to practice last week before he was ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Redskins. Making his presence felt by Wednesday's session will aid in the decision-making process, but the Seahawks could also use the schedule to their advantage as they won't play again until Monday, Nov. 20. If Thomas receives an inactive tag Thursday, the Seahawks will turn to Bradley McDougald at free safety yet again.