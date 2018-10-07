Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Will have leg surgery
Thomas will have surgery to place a rod in his left leg, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The procedure will increase his odds of making a full recovery, and he looks to be healthy by March 11 when free agency opens. The 29-year-old safety won't play for the rest of this season, and due to his frustrations with Seattle's front office, it's unlikely he re-signs with the Seahawks.
