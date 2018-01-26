Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Willing to hold out for new contract

Thomas will consider holding out in 2018 if he and the Seahawks don't agree to a contract extension this summer, Michael DiRocco and Brady Henderson of ESPN report. "I definitely don't see myself going out there not signed," Thomas said Thursday.

Thomas is entering the final year of the four-year extension he signed in 2014 that made him the highest-paid safety in the league. We'd expect him to be chasing a deal similar to the six-year, $78 million deal the Chiefs gave Eric Berry last summer. Considering he's perennially been among the best at his position -- Thomas is a three-time All-Pro who's been selected to the Pro Bowl in six of his eight professional seasons -- Seattle presumably has a mutual interest in keeping the Texas product around for years to come. In fact, it would seemingly be a priority for the Seahawks to secure his services for the foreseeable future given the uncertainty that surrounds the team's other defensive stars, that being Richard Sherman (Achilles), Kam Chancellor (neck) and Cliff Avril (neck).