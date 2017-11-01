Seahawks' Earl Thomas: Won't practice before Friday

Thomas (hamstring) will be re-evaluated Friday to see if he's ready to practice, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Thomas missed practice Wednesday and will be held out again Thursday, but the Seahawks apparently have some hope he could be ready by the end of the week. He still seems likely to miss at least one game while recovering from the minor hamstring strain he suffered in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans.