Play

The Seahawks activated Dickson (knee) from injured reserve Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Dickson has completed his recovery from knee surgery undertaken in early August, which necessitated a stay on IR. It's unclear if he'll start immediately, but with Luke Willson's (hamstring) health in question, Dickson only has to contend with Jacob Hollister for TE reps at the moment. Dickson's first chance to suit up this season arrives Sunday at Philadelphia.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories