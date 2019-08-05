Dickson will be held out of practice for the next few days due to a bothersome knee and is expected to undergo an MRI, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

It's unclear as to when Dickson's knee issue popped up, but the Seahawks will hold him out for at least the next few days as a precaution. He's also set to undergo further testing to uncover the extent of the injury.