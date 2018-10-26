Dickson (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Detroit, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Dickson followed Wednesday's limited practice with a full session Thursday, setting him up to make his Seahawks debut Sunday in Detroit. He could have an immediate role in the passing game, considering Russell Wilson hasn't gotten much help from his tight ends since Will Dissly suffered a season-ending knee injury. Nick Vannett has produced just 9.2 yards per catch and 6.1 per target, without any touchdowns among his 12 receptions. The Seahawks presumably will remove Dickson from the non-football injury list at some point Friday afternoon or Saturday.