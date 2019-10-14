Dickson (knee) will be eligible to return from injured reserve in two weeks, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Dickson is recovering from knee surgery undergone in August. With Will Dissly (Achilles) having suffered a significant injury during Sunday's win over the Browns, Dickson could play a notable role in Seattle's offense when healthy.

