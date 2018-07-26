Dickson will miss some time during training camp due to a groin injury, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Dickson projects to be one of the Seahawks' top tight ends in 2018, but he'll miss some valuable time in what is his first training camp with the team. It doesn't appear as though he'll miss significant time with the injury, but he currently is without a concrete return timetable.

